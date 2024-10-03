50 Cent Reveals Sentimental Reason Eminem Turned Down Going on Tour

50 Cent tells the story of Eminem turning down a massive tour proposal and the sentimental reason why.

50 Cent Talks Failed 50 Cent, Eminem Dr. Dre Tour Idea

On Sept. 21, Fif was a guest on CBS' Saturday Morning where he talked during a portion of the interview with host Michelle Miller about his relationship with Shady. The Queens, N.Y. rapper brought up an anecdote about Em turning down a potentially huge tour with 50 that also would have included Dr. Dre.

"It’ll be the biggest tour in the world," 50 recalled telling Em. However, the rap god had bigger priorities.

"He said, 'I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown,'" 50 explained. "I did not know what he meant when he said that to me. I thought he was crazy because I was like, he just don’t want to go. ’Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point," 50 Cent added. "And then, I was at Hailie’s wedding. She got married and I’m like, this is what he’s talking about. The time went so fast that we watched her get married."

Eminem's Relationship With Hailie

Eminem has often referenced his 28-year-old daughter Hailie in his music over the years. Hailie got married back in May to her now-husband, Evan McClintock. Video surfaced of Em sharing a dance with Hailie at the event. Back in August, Hailie revealed she sobbed while listening to her dad's new songs "Somebody Save Me" and "Temporary."

Check out 50 Cent's interview below.

Watch 50 Cent Talk About Eminem Turning Down a Tour on CBS' Saturday Morning