50 Cent Says Floyd Mayweather Fight Is Off Because Floyd Can’t Read Two Paragraphs of Fif’s Book
Just one day after Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he'd fight 50 Cent despite their weight difference, 50 has come forth with a new reason he wouldn't fight the boxing champion.
In an Instagram post he uploaded late Wednesday night (Feb. 3), 50 trolled Mayweather while explaining why he wouldn't fight the boxer.
"The fight is off because Floyd cant read 2 paragraphs of my New York Times best seller (Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter) on IG live," 50 wrote in the caption for his Instagram post, which includes the cover for his book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.
50's latest Mayweather jab continues his trend of claiming that the boxer can't read. It's a joke 50's been making for the last several years, and as evidenced by his latest post, he's always willing to pull that one out.
The G-Unit leader joke comes after Mayweather said he'd fight 50, who just the day before said he'd fight the boxer if they were closer in size. Mayweather says bring it on.
Mayweather was supposed to box against YouTuber Logan Paul on Feb. 20, but that date has now been postponed due to unspecified reasons.
