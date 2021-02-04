50 Cent Says Floyd Mayweather Fight Is Off Because Floyd Can’t Read Two Paragraphs of Fif’s Book

Just one day after Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he'd fight 50 Cent despite their weight difference, 50 has come forth with a new reason he wouldn't fight the boxing champion.

In an Instagram post he uploaded late Wednesday night (Feb. 3), 50 trolled Mayweather while explaining why he wouldn't fight the boxer.

"The fight is off because Floyd cant read 2 paragraphs of my New York Times best seller (Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter) on IG live," 50 wrote in the caption for his Instagram post, which includes the cover for his book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

50's latest Mayweather jab continues his trend of claiming that the boxer can't read. It's a joke 50's been making for the last several years, and as evidenced by his latest post, he's always willing to pull that one out.

The G-Unit leader joke comes after Mayweather said he'd fight 50, who just the day before said he'd fight the boxer if they were closer in size. Mayweather says bring it on.

"I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I'm too small," Mayweather wrote in the caption for an Instagram post yesterday. "If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be 'Winner Take All'."

Mayweather was supposed to box against YouTuber Logan Paul on Feb. 20, but that date has now been postponed due to unspecified reasons.