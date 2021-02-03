Floyd Mayweather Is Down to Fight 50 Cent, Doesn’t Care About Weight Class

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is challenging 50 Cent to the fight of the century despite Fif expressing that Floyd's smaller size is a concern.

On Wednesday (Feb. 3), Floyd Mayweather confirmed he would be interested in fighting 50 Cent in an exhibition boxing match at the end of 2021, despite the two entertainers being in different weight classes. In an Instagram post, Floyd maintained he is not afraid to take on his longtime rival.

"I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be 'Winner Take All'," Floyd wrote in a portion of the social media post.

The retired champion boxer also revealed that he has a fight scheduled in Tokyo, one against social media influencer Jake Paul and possibly a matchup against Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

The 43-year-old professional boxer's latest statement about the Queens, N.Y. native comes after 50 spoke with V-103's The Morning Culture radio show last week and claimed he would go in the ring against the WBC welterweight champ.

"I'd fight Floyd," 50 started. "I don't think I could make weight though… Or he'd just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180."

Of all the blows the pair have traded back-and-forth over the years, this seems to be the most civil. Floyd Mayweather is the only rival 50 Cent appears to be willing to entertain. His longtime enemy Ja Rule has been requesting to do a Verzuz battle with Fif, but the rapper-turned-actor has refused to participate.

Floyd and 50 once had a great relationship, but over the years, the two have traded insults in each other's direction on social media and in interviews for nearly a decade.