YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Child’s Mother Accuses Him of Getting Two Women to Assault Her

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is being accused of getting two women to assault his child's mother Arcola.

NBA YoungBoy Is Accused of Ordering Assault

On Monday (Nov. 6), NBA YoungBoy's child's mother Arcola shared some disturbing accusations on social media, claiming YB ordered an attack on her that left her bruised and bloody.

"Watch who you have kids by," Arcola captioned a photo of her bloody face on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My son dad let his wh*reS yes wh*res with an S cause it was 2 of them weak a*s h*es. He gave them an order to get me lol you know b****s who never came from s**t gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh."

In a follow-up post she added: "Lmao his security so weak I drove right past them and walked right in that house like I pay the bills I was calm and respectful I asked where is kaell like 30 times! I finally found him and his wh*res was trying to take my son out of my hands smh I cannot make this up."

Additionally, she shared another selfie image showing herself and her son appearing to be in the hospital.

"I would be wrong if I pressed charges on yall for doing me like this with my baby in my hand," she captioned the photo. "But karma gone eat yall a*ses up. I got my son back I’m happy that’s all that matters fr. 5 stitches later. And her punk a*s fist ain’t do that shorty had sum."

She added, "They kept trying to take kaell from me. I cried so hard I even screamed so loud like you’d thing I was mental. I was holding my baby sooooo tight I was never letting my son go to swing on you low life wh*res. I came for my son and left with him."

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's team for comment.

NBA YoungBoy's Depressed Due to House Arrest

NBA YoungBoy most recently made headlines last week when his attorney reportedly petitioned the Court to modify the rapper's house arrest terms. He cited YB's deteriorating mental health due to being confined to his home for the last two years while awaiting trial for a gun charge in Louisiana.

See Arcola's tweets accusing NBA YoungBoy of getting women to assault her below.

