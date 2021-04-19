YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases Statement From Jail, Asks People to Let Him Suffer in Peace

Although YoungBoy Never Broke Again is currently behind bars at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office jail in St. Martinville, La., he's still able to send messages to his fans through his LLC.

On Sunday (April 18), the official LLC for NBA YoungBoy, confirmed by XXL through a rep for the rapper this morning (April 19), shared a letter from the Top rhymer via Instagram, in which he vented about not being able to be with his children due to his incarceration on charges of possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He was arrested on March 22.

"I can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but can’t give them the time they truly deserve," he began. "Nobody understand me they never did shit some times I don’t understand myself but that’s fine because I’m OK."

YoungBoy continued: "I ain’t looking for you to feel sorry for me. I just ask for one thing- For you to let me suffer in peace. Tell MS WENDY WILLIAM I say she got a good soul and she’s a beautiful women. I can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her. Tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT) Sincerely Kentrell."

There are rumors circulating online that YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expecting his eighth child with a woman named Jazlyn Michelle, who recently shared footage of her baby shower via Instagram. Back in January, YoungBoy welcomed a child with Iyanna Mayweather, daughter of retired undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The social media post also mentioned that the rapper says he'll be dropping new music this week.

The mention of talk show host and former radio personality, Wendy Williams, seemingly stems from Williams speaking on NBA YoungBoy's March arrest on her daytime program, The Wendy Williams Show, last month.

During her "Hot Topics" segment, Williams weighed in on YoungBoy Never Broke Again sending the LAPD and FBI, who initially pulled over the rapper in his vehicle in Los Angeles last month to execute an outstanding warrant on a pursuit prior to him being located in someone's backyard with the help of a K-9 dog.

After briefing her audience of the events that transpired before NBA YoungBoy was arrested on March 22, Wendy Williams offered her thoughts and said, "He’s got to go to jail. How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that—bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old."

Wendy Williams doesn't appear to have responded to YoungBoy's social media post aimed at her.

As previously reported, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, was granted bail by a Los Angeles judge last month after he was taken into custody. The bond, which had a two-day window, was transferred to a judge in Louisiana, where the rapper was initially arrested in September of 2020 on multiple drug charges. NBA YoungBoy's release at that point was at the Louisiana judge's discretion. The judge revoked the 21-year-old artist's bond and ordered that he remain in jail until his trial.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's trial date isn't currently known.

Check out Wendy Williams' segment on NBA YoungBoy around the 15:30-mark below.

