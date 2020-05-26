President Trump Turns T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” Into Anti-Joe Biden Campaign: Watch

UPDATE (May 28):

A rep for T.I. told XXL that the Atlanta native did not authorize President Trump's use of his record, "Whatever You Like," for his campaign ad against Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Trump and his team (out of desperation for his campaign) have circulated a campaign video post throughout social media that includes the unauthorized use of T.I.’s song “Whatever You Like,” along with edited images of him and Joe Biden," the statement reads. "The video distorts lyrics from his #1 charting song by misrepresenting the lyrics through text language and distortion of his recorded voice. It goes without saying, that T.I. would not in any way ever support the divisive policies and destructive propaganda of Trump. The people of our country deserve far better than this."

Tip's rep also said that legal action is being taken. "Be clear, he does not authorize it or consent to the use of his song to falsely suggest any endorsement of President Trump or to attack Joe Biden," the statement continues. "It is sad, but expected, that this President would stoop so low to use his property without authority to manipulate the community. T.I.’s legal team and media partners are already moving Expeditiously to block this unauthorized use and set the record straight in no uncertain terms!"

ORIGINAL STORY:

President Donald Trump has pulled a new trick from his sleeve amid his current race for reelection and he is borrowing from hip-hop culture to do so.

In a post on Trump's official Snapchat, the president is using T.I.'s song, "Whatever You Like," as part of his campaign against Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. In the clip, which was uploaded on Monday (May 25), a brief slideshow of images of Biden can be seen with Tip's song playing in the background. However, instead of the song's original lyrics, which says, "I want yo’ body, need yo’ body/Long as you got me you won't need nobody," Trump's ad has T.I. saying, "I don't want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden/As long as you got me you won't need Joe Biden."

Tip likely won't be very happy with Trump's use of his record as the Atlanta native has been very clear on his thoughts about the president. Back in 2016, before Trump was elected into office, T.I. posted a video to his Instagram, vocalizing his disapproval of Trump.

"Donald Trump, this message is for you," the rapper said. "My name is Clifford T.I.P. Harris. I say this as nonviolently but unapologetically as possible. Fuck you and fuck what you stand for. Nobody who support me will support you."

Trump's anti-Biden ad comes days after the former vice president received flak for comments he made during an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday (May 22). While speaking with one of the morning show's co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Biden shared his thoughts on Black voters, who might be on the fence about who they're planning to choose as their candidate for president.

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black," he said. Following the immense side-eyes the presidential hopeful received, he issued an apology for the statement he made.

During a phone conversation with leaders of the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, Biden said, "I should not have been so cavalier. I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted." He added that he doesn't take the Black vote for granted.

XXL has reached out to a rep for T.I. for a comment.