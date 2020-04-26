Kodak Black Wants In-Prison Meeting With President Trump

For some mysterious reason, Kodak Black wants to chop it up with President Trump face-to-face in prison.

On Sunday (April 26), the rapper shared an open letter directed to No. 45 on Instagram and requested the Commander in Chief come visit him in prison personally.

"Tell Donald Trump to pull-up on me, I got a brilliant idea," the letter starts. "I thought of something back in Miami but I dismissed it ['cause] I be thinking I b crazy sometimes. This shit keep following me tho! This ain't got nothing to do with my wrongful conviction, come see me I got my corona mask on."

In closing, the South Florida rapper stressed how serious he is.

"@RealDonaldTrump if it's not worth anything you can kill me," Kodak added.

It is anyone's guess as to why Kodak Black wants some face-time with Trump. One person speculated in the comments, "My dawg just bored at this point."

"Mannn somebody take this man phone," another IG user commented.

Others called the attempt genius.

Kodak is currently serving out a sentence on federal gun charges. He was scheduled to be released in August of 2022. However, in March he pleaded guilty to an additional gun charge in New York and was sentence to another 12 months. His current expected release date in Oct. 7, 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

His current incarceration hasn't stopped him from making headlines. Earlier this month, he found himself going back and forth with YoungBoy Never Broke Again after accusing the Baton Rouge, La. rapper of cooperating with police following a stabbing at his Houston home.