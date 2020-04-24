50 Cent Calls President Trump a Nightmare But Thinks He Likes Him After Disinfectant Comments

50 Cent has responded to President Donald Trump's suggestion to inject oneself with disinfectant to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday (April 24), 50 Cent shared his thoughts on the recent comments President Trump made, suggesting people inject themselves with disinfectant to stop the coronavirus from damaging the lungs. While most people took offense to the proposal, 50 was blown away by Trump's recommendation.

In the image, Fif posted to Instagram today, a man who resembles POTUS can be seen with yellow hair and orange skin drinking a pitcher of Clorox. In the caption, 50 wrote, "This fucking guy is a nightmare, but I think I like him. I can't believe he said that shit out loud. LOL #abcforlife #STARZ."

50 is responding to comments President Trump made on Thursday (April 23) during a press conference concerning the coronavirus.

"I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute," Trump said during the briefing. "And, is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? ’Cause you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,"

To show further support of Trump, the "Candy Shop" rapper tweeted his favorite quote, which happened to be one of the president's controversial moments.

"Favorite Trump quotes: just grab her by the pu$$y. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," 50 said.

Since 50 Cent is known to troll celebs and public figures, it's unclear if the rhymer is making jokes or telling the truth about his personal feelings towards Trump.