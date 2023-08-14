Skateboard Legend Tony Hawk Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Tupac Shakur

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk has shared a previously missing photo with Tupac Shakur that has never been seen before.

Tony Hawk Shares Rare Tupac Shakur Photo

On Sunday (Aug. 13), Tony Hawk uploaded a photo on Instagram, which can be seen below, that shows the skateboarder posing next to 'Pac. Hawk noted that the photo was just recently recovered.

"My missing photo with Tupac," Hawk captioned the throwback pic. "I attended the American Music Awards in 1991 because my sister was there performing with Michael Bolton. While backstage, I saw Tupac standing alone and I recognized him from Digital Underground (go listen to “Same Song” for context). His first album had not dropped yet, and nobody else seemed to notice him. I took a picture of him and [Riley’s mom] Cindy, and I thought she took one of him and me."

He continued: "This was in the era of point-and-shoot film cameras so results were unreliable. Unfortunately I never found the photo once the roll was developed. But thanks to modern technology and maestro digital artist @_vemix_ , the image has materialized. And for the record: he was effusive and gracious during our brief encounter, more so than anyone else we met or bothered for pictures that night."

Tony Hawk later corrected himself, saying the photo was actually taken in 1994.

"Edit: this might have been 1994 based on the AMA nominees that year," he added. "I’m so old that specific years get fuzzy. But the story remains the same."

Tupac in the News Recently

Tupac Shakur has been in the news recently after a search warrant was executed on a home in Las Vegas in connection to the rap icon's 1996 murder. The home is reportedly owned by the wife of Duane "Keefe Dee" Davis, who has previously admitted to being present when Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 6, 1996, following a Mike Tyson fight. Authorities reportedly seized multiple items during the raid including bullets, which reportedly do not match bullets recovered at Tupac's crime scene.

Peep Tony Hawk's "missing" Tupac Shakur photo below.

See Tony Hawk's Never-Before-Seen Tupac Photo