T.I. and Tiny Are Off the Hook in Sexual Assault Case

The lawsuit filed against T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris, accusing them of a sexual assault back in 2005, has been dismissed in court.

On Thursday (Aug. 8), T.I. and Tiny learned the sexual assault lawsuit filed against them by a Jane Doe back in March has been thrown out in the United States District Court Central District of California. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Aug. 9), Judge Sherilyn Garnett dismissed the case, over a month after the couple's attorney filed a motion for dismissal on the grounds of statute of limitations and lack of evidence.

A rep for T.I. and Tiny tells XXL, "The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims. As Tip and Tameka stated three years ago, these allegations are some of the many false, salacious allegations thrown out into the media in a cheap attempt to extort money from them."

Lawsuit Limbo Finally Ends

The lawsuit has been hanging over the celebrity couple's heads for years. The unnamed accuser first threatened to file a lawsuit in 2021 and followed through earlier this year. The woman claims she attended a party at Coolio's house in 2005 where she met a man named Caviar who she says was employed by T.I.. Jane Doe and a friend allegedly connected with Caviar, T.I. and Tiny at a Los Angeles club the following night. During the outing, the woman believes she was handed a spiked drink by Tiny.

The woman went on to claim she went back to the hotel with the couple where she began to get lightheaded and passed out after protesting the couple's physical sexual advances. She claims she was awakened the following day by a security guard and her "vagina was in serious pain."

T.I. denied the claims when news broke of the lawsuit. "Our position is clear," he said in a statement. "We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court."



Tip made headlines earlier this week after he was arrested on Sunday (Aug. 4), at the Hartsfield-Jackson Internatioal Ariport in Atlanta in a case of mistaken identity.