T.I. and Tiny Respond to Three New Sexual Assault Allegations

Three more women have reportedly come forward with claims of sexual assault by T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, but the couple continues to deny all allegations.

On Tuesday (April 6), Tip and Tiny's attorney, Steven Sadow, released a statement to XXL on the Harrises behalf. "The Harrises continue to wait for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," Sadow said. "By hiding behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Stop trying to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system, and let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

The latest statement from the Atlanta couple comes after a new report of three new accusers speaking out about being sexually abused by T.I. and Tiny. There are now 20 victims who have made allegations against Tip and Tiny. According to Page Six on April 2, a rep for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing several of the other women accusing Tip and Tiny, told the outlet that Blackburn is "speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges" against T.I. and his wife.

Blackburn's spokesperson also shared the allegations made by a 20-year-old woman who claims that the couple drugged her. The woman alleges that T.I. and Tiny "pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it" after meeting them at a Miami club back in 2010. The woman also alleges that she was taken to a hotel in the South Beach area of Miami and the couple's security supposedly confiscated her phone and Tip "forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger." She additionally claims that "[Tiny] undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent."

Two other women's accounts likened the 20-year-old woman's allegations. Those individuals also alleged that they had been drugged and raped. Page Six reports that one of the two women accused Tip and his male friend of "drugging and raping" her in Miami at a hotel during Memorial Day weekend back in 2010. The second woman claims that she was drugged and sex trafficked in California, Florida and Nevada.

Last month, Blackburn revealed that six victims came out with sexual assault allegations of their own after he claimed to have sent letters to officials in California and Georgia back in February seeking an investigation against the couple. Prior to the six individuals speaking out, Blackburn was reportedly representing 11 accusers.

The news of Blackburn calling for an official investigation of the allegations made against T.I. and Tiny was first published in The New York Times. Since the allegations have surfaced online, production for the couple's VH1 reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has been suspended.

The growing claims of sexual abuse against T.I. and Tiny stem from January of this year, when Atlanta-based business woman Sabrina Peterson accusing The L.I.B.R.A. rapper of putting a gun to her head. Shortly after, she shared endless accounts of anonymous sexual assault allegations against the couple on her Instagram Story.

Again, T.I. and Tiny have emphatically denied any claims made against them.

