A new report claims that six more accusers have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

According to a report from The Daily Beast on Monday (March 8), New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is reportedly representing 11 of Tip and Tiny's alleged accusers, has claimed that after sending official letters to officials in California and Georgia calling for a criminal investigation against the couple, six more potential victims have spoken out to the attorney. The total is now 17 victims accusing Tiny and T.I. of shocking allegations.

"If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already," Blackburn told the outlet.

The alleged accusers that Blackburn is currently representing claim that they were either sexually assaulted, drugged or kidnapped by T.I., Tiny or an associate of the couple. Additionally, three other people, including one male, have alleged that Tip and his R&B singer wife made "terroristic threats" towards them.

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris' actions span multiple states and justifications across the country," Blackburn said in a statement to XXL. "As of Monday, my firm has been retained by another survivor who was drugged and trafficked by the Harris's in Nevada, California and Florida over three days. All she wants is justice, and we intend to fight until she gets it." "It never truly ends for my clients who have survived terroristic threats and sexual assault and abuse and being drugged," he continued. "They live a life of mental and emotional torment, which caused drug addiction, suicidal ideation, and an emotional toll on their families." "What makes these heinous acts of violence against these women so pernicious is that it is a manifestation of how Mr. and Mrs. Harris views and treats women and, in one case, an underage girl," Blackburn added. "There is no other way to describe their behavior. The Harris' are a cancer in the community, and it is high time that law enforcement puts an end to their reign of terror." "My clients and I are prepared to [cooperate] with law enforcement and fight until the Harris' are brought to justice," he ended his statement.

The latest news surrounding T.I. and Tiny's sexual assault allegations come a little over a week after a report from The New York Times was published, claiming that Blackburn officially filed the letters in California and Georgia last month. The report also notes that the encounters the alleged victims shared were "eerily similar" and date as far back as 2005, and as recent as 2017 or 2018.

Famed attorney Lisa Bloom has spoken out on the allegations made against T.I. and Tiny as well, sharing that she now represents two alleged victims.

The allegations against Tip and Tiny first surfaced back in January after Atlanta-based entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of pulling a gun on her, which then resulted in numerous women allegedly coming forward to Peterson via social media with their stories about the celebrity couple.

T.I. has since denounced all allegations against himself and his wife.

Their lawyer, Steven Sadow, has denied the allegations on Tip and Tiny's behalf as well.

"The Harrises continue to deny in the strongest possible terms these scurrilous and unsubstantiated accusations," Sadow told XXL in a statement this afternoon. "We await Blackburn exposing his anonymous accusers to the light of day, by revealing their names, so we will be in a position to confront their allegations. By Blackburn choosing instead to misuse the media for his own publicity and hiding the identities of his clients from the public and us, he makes it impossible for us to do so now. We fully expect if the claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be brought."

The names of the victims have not been revealed.

