Lawyer Calls for Investigation on T.I. and Tiny After Sexual Abuse Allegations – Report

The sexual abuse allegations made against T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris of R&B group Xscape, haven't wavered as an attorney, who is reportedly representing some of Tip and Tiny's alleged victims, is looking to have the couple investigated by authorities.

According to a report from The New York Times on Monday (March 1), New York-based lawyer Tyrone Blackburn represents 11 women who claim they were victimized by T.I. and Tiny. Of those 11, four women claim they were allegedly drugged and sexually abused by the hip-hop artist and singer in Georgia and California. Two of the alleged instances are claims of rape as well.

Blackburn sent letters to federal prosecutors in both Georgia and California last month regarding the incidents. Within the letters, he has called for officials to investigate the Atlanta rapper and his wife. Blackburn claims that the women's encounters are "eerily similar" and span more than a decade with incidents dating as far back as 2005, and as recent as either 2017 or 2018.

The women reportedly don't know one another. The lawyer claims T.I., Tiny and their associates or employees are responsible for "sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment."

Steve Sadow, the attorney for T.I. and Tiny, told XXL in a statement this afternoon, "Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

Sadow additionally said on the couple's behalf that any "deal" Blackburn claimed that T.I. or his wife would make is false. "I understand that at a virtual press conference today, attorney Blackburn claimed the Harrises reached out to him through me to supposedly make a deal," Sadow continued. "That is patently false. I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought."

On the other hand, attorney Blackburn claims several of the women are willing to pursue criminal action against the couple, but some may be faced with statue of limitation that may prevent moving forward.

According to The NY Times, Blackburn's letter lists "a military veteran, a former friend-turned-assistant, an exotic dancer and a teenage intern at T.I.’s studio and record label, Grand Hustle" as some of the accusers. The news publication claims to have spoken with five of the alleged victims who say they were drugged, raped or sexually assaulted by T.I. and Tiny or individuals in their circle.

From the conversations the women had with The New York Times, Tip and Tiny were described as "aggressors who deployed drugs, alcohol, money and their celebrity status to prey on and entrap women for sexual abuse, and then threatened violence against anyone who might speak out."

One woman, the military veteran, claims she was drugged at a club by Tiny back in 2005, after accepting an offer of a sip of the singer's drink. The woman, who said she was with a friend at the time, recalls being woozy and vomiting. She claims she was later raped by the couple in a hotel room.

In Blackburn's letter, another woman, who reportedly became friends with Tiny when they were younger, claims she was forced to take ecstasy pills and perform sex acts with the couple. She had been traveling and partying with them around 2005.

Attorney Lisa Bloom also spoke out on the allegations against Tip and Tiny last month, revealing that she represents two women who have accused them of sexual assault. She shared a post via Twitter as well as Instagram where another woman appears to have come forward with an account about the couple.

The allegations against T.I. and Tiny stem from Atlanta-based businesswoman Sabrina Peterson reportedly sharing the stories from at least 30 women who made allegations of sexual assault, forcing drugs and more against the couple via social media. Prior to this, Peterson claimed The L.I.B.R.A. artist put a gun to her head in front of children.

Tiny defended her husband against the claims via social media at that time. Shortly after, the couple released a joint statement "emphatically" denying the claims. Tip later went on Instagram Live to maintain himself and his wife's innocence.

XXL has reached out to a rep for T.I. and Tiny as well as attorneys Tyrone Blackburn and Lisa Bloom for a comment on this matter.

See the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2021