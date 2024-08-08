Woman Claims T.I. Punched, Stalked and Harassed Her in Court Documents Despite Recent Arrest Being Mistaken Identity – Report

A Baltimore woman claims that T.I. punched, stalked and harassed her in court documents, despite the rapper's recent arrest being a mistaken identity.

Woman Claims T.I. Physically Harmed Her

More details have been released in connection to the mixup surrounding T.I.'s recent arrest. According to a report made by The Baltimore Banner on Wednesday (Aug. 7), the situation stems from a woman named Crystal Gorham. Earlier this year, Gorham filed charges against a man who Gorham claimed assaulted her on multiple occasions and threatened her life. This resulted in a summons for the woman being issued on two counts of second-degree assault.

Over a month later, Gorham reportedly filed charges of first and second-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and related offenses against the woman’s husband who she claimed punched, stalked and harassed her. She named the man as Clifford Harris Jr., which is T.I.'s government name, and even used the rapper's birthdate. However, she listed a Baltimore address.

After the woman's two-page statement caught the attention of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a district court commissioner issued an arrest warrant for Tip. He was arrested on Aug. 4.

T.I. Arrested at Airport

On Aug. 5, TMZ first reported that T.I. was taken into custody on Aug. 4 while at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Police officials had a warrant from Baltimore County, Md. for a man with the same government name as the Atlanta rapper. The arrest was based on the woman's report concerning violence and stalking.

Tip was then taken to the Clayton County Jail, where he had an extradition hearing and the mix-up was confirmed. The rapper was released a couple of hours after he was arrested, a source close to the situation confirmed to XXL.

James Bentley, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, says they are investigating the situation.

"This case highlights a concern that the State’s Attorney has raised previously and uncovers legislative changes that should be considered to ensure fair and appropriate use of the court commissioner’s office, including allowing input from our prosecutors before an arrest warrant is issued," he said in a statement. "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the issuance of charges and the warrant in this case," he added.

XXL has reached out to T.I.'s team and his attorney for comment.