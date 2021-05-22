Soulja Boy Announces Bow Wow Verzuz Hits Battle

It looks like Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz has locked down a battle between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow.

The hits battle between the Scream Tour alumni was announced by Soulja on Saturday (May 22). "Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official 🔥," Big Draco tweeted.

Shortly after SB broke the news, he and Bow got on Instagram Live to discuss the face-off.

"This shit gon' be bigger than life, bro," Bow Wow said. "I'm happy to celebrate with you. Like I said, I was telling [Timbaland], I don't know nobody...they was throwing O in there. I saw a lot of Omarion. I'm like, 'That's my bro, too,' but O an R&B singer. I'd actually like to see O go against Mario, me, personally. That's what I would like to see."

"Me and you make so much sense, brother. We been on tour together. Me and you got a whole mixtape together. We on tour right now. And on top of that shit, you got a hot new record out. The day before we do Verzuz, my movie come out. So, you see how we line this shit up?"

Bow Wow is referring to Fast and the Furious 9, which is set to be released in the U.S. on June 25, meaning the Verzuz battle would be Sat., June 26.

"We going up," Soulja responded. "Shout-out to all the fans, you know what it is. This has been highly requested."

A Soulja Boy and Bow Wow Verzuz battle has been talked about for months by fans on the internet. The two rappers have traded friendly shots on social media about the possibility of the matchup taking place. Now, it looks like it's going down.

Verzuz, which launched in 2020, has quickly become a staple in the culture providing much-needed online entertainment during the pandemic. This year, Redman vs. Method Man and Raekwon vs. Ghostface Killah have highlighted the showcase on the hip-hop side.

Earlier this year, Swizz talked about wanting to arrange a Verzuz with Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. There have also been talks about OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest squaring off. Now, Swizz says fans can look forward to an "outside" Verzuz battle series in the future.

