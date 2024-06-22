Ski Mask The Slump God Slams Boxer Ryan Garcia for Saying Drake Killed XXXTentacion

Ski Mask The Slump God has slammed boxer Ryan Garcia for saying Drake killed XXXTentacion.

Ski Mask Slams Ryan Garcia for Blaming Drake for XXXTentacion's Death

On Friday (June 21), Ski Mask The Slump God jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and refuted boxer Ryan Garcia's conspiracy theory that Drake was allegedly involved in the death of late rapper XXXTentacion. In since-deleted posts, Garcia wrote, "F**k it drake killed x," and added, "Don't screenshot. Just kidding I don't give a f**k."

Shortly after, he apologized to Drizzy for his alarming post. "I'm sorry Drake my bad it's love," he wrote.

Ski Mask caught wind of Garcia's post and responded accordingly in his post, which can be viewed below.

"Whoever Believe This Stupid S**t Too Deep In The YouTube Conspiracy Rabbit Hole Go Outside Touch Grass My N***a [man face-palming emoji]," he typed.

Drake Called on to Testify in XXXTentacion Murder Case

XXXTentacion was shot and killed June 18, 2018, during an armed robbery outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. During the XXXTentacion murder trial last year, the defense attorney representing one of the murder suspects raised suspicions of Drake's potential involvement in XXX's murder. Initially, Drake was scheduled to participate in a virtual deposition related to the trial back in February. However, the defense attorneys reported that Drake refused to comply with the subpoena, declining to be served. Apparently, Drizzy's security allegedly kicked the subpoena down the driveway when it was brought to the rapper's door.

Nevertheless, Broward County, Fla. judge Michael A. Usan ruled on Feb. 24 of that year that Drake doesn't have to appear for a deposition in the XXXTentacion trial. The judge cited that there was no evidence of the rap superstar's involvement in the late rhymer's murder.

Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome were found guilty of the murder last May and sentenced to life in prison.

Check out Ski Mask The Slump God response to Ryan Garcia's remarks about XXXTentacion's death below.

