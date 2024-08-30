Sexyy Red Confuses Fans With Ice Cream Cone Face Tattoo Like Gucci Mane

Sexyy Red confuses fans with her ice cream cone face tattoo like the one Gucci Mane has.

Is Sexyy Red's Face Tattoo Real or Fake?

On Thursday (Aug. 29), Gucci Mane hit up his Instagram story with a late-night post to shout out Sexyy Red for getting what appears to be a new face tattoo inspired by the ice cream cone ink job Guwop has himself. However, the sudden appearance of the tattoo in the video below is leaving fans of the St. Louis rapper quite perplexed. Many are wondering if it's real or fake.

"I pray it's not permanent please," one Sexyy Red fan commented on a post from The Shade Room. "Y'all can get tattoos anywhere on your body except your face ladies."

Another person pointed out that Sexyy Red recently shared a video of herself rapping over Gucci's "I Think I Love Her," which he dropped in 2010. "It's probably fake and for her video that she remade of Gucci song... Pipe down and get off my girl back."

Sexyy Red's Tattoo Confuses Fans Because It's Likely Fake

While whether or not Sexyy Red's latest tribute to Gucci Mane is the real deal remains unclear, she recently shared a couple of videos to social media that could prove it's all just in jest. On Thursday, the same day that the tattoo made its appearance, Red went to IG to show off her iced-out new "Ghetto Princess" chain, which was designed by Jewelry Unlimited. No ice cream tattoo was visible while her full face certainly is. Then, on Friday, she posted a video to her Instagram Story, which shows her casually relaxing on her tour bus with her daughter with no ice cream ink job in sight.

Gucci Mane's Ice Cream Cone Tattoo Is Almost as Famous as He Is

Gucci Mane made major headlines back in 2011 when he unveiled a very large ice cream tattoo under his right eye. The Atlanta rapper-exec had just been released from a mental health facility days prior. He has says stated that he doesn't necessarily regret the eyebrow-raising artwork but would likely not have gotten the ink done if he were in a better state of mind at the time.

Regardless, Gucci Mane and his famous face tattoo have been so well-received throughout hip-hop that other rappers such as Young Thug and Sukihana have received similar versions of their own.

Check out Sexyy Red's version of the ice cream cone face tattoo, more reactions from confused fans and the videos that show the ink likely isn't real below.

See Fan Reactions to Whether or Not Sexyy Red's Ice Cream Cone Tattoo Is Fake

Watch Sexyy Red Show Off Her Ice Cream Cone Tattoo

See Sexyy Red's Recent Instagram Videos that Likely Prove Her Gucci Mane Ice Cream Cone Tattoo Is Fake