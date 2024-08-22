Sexyy Red Offers to Take Kodak Black on Tour After His Post About Being Lonely

Sexyy Red wants to take Kodak Black on tour with her after seeing him recently complain about feeling lonely in a heartbreaking social media post.

Sexyy Red Encourages Kodak

On Thursday (Aug. 22), Sexyy Red went live on Instagram and offered words of encouragement to Yak following his viral post.

"What up, Yak. I seen your post," she begins in the video below. "Muthaf**kas don't love you unless you got some money for them. I said I feel you, Yak. It's OK. We finna go on tour. F**k them h*es, Yak. You gone thug with me, OK? We both got some money. We gon' thug. We gon' have fun. F**k them broke-a*s h*es. I'ma turn you up."

Kodak had fans concerned earlier this week when he shared the Instagram Story post, "Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain't paying. Lonely af [as f**k] out here bro."

After his post went viral, Yak addressed it earlier this week in a video shared on social media.

"A lot of y'all f**k ni**as act like y'all don't see that a ni**a just posted that sh*t on my Story. Like, I might be f**king sad," he said. "You b**ch-a*s ni**as know that I just posted that on my story and I might be f**king said and I might f**king cry. They gon' act like they don't know, they don't see."

Start of Sexyy Red's Tour Pushed Back

Sexyy Red's Sexyy 4 President Tour was scheduled to kick off today in Seattle at WAMU Theater. However, the show date and multiple others have been canceled. The tour is now slated to open on Aug. 24 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Also on the tour are Hunxho, Loe Shimmy and Blakeiana.

See Sexyy Red addressing Kodak Black's viral post below.

