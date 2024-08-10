Rick Ross Sued by Disabled Man for Lack of Wheelchair Accessibility at His Car Show – Report

Rick Ross is being sued by a disabled man over lack of wheelchair accessibility at his car show.

Rick Ross Sued for Lack of Wheelchair Access at Car Show

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Aug. 9), Rick Ross was hit with a lawsuit by a disabled man who alleges that he wasn't able to attend the Miami rapper's 2024 Car & Bike Show despite having tickets. Rozay's annual car show was held at his spacious Fayetteville, Georgia property, dubbed "The Promise Land," on June 1.

In his suit, Darris Straughter, who uses a wheelchair for mobility, expressed excitement to attend Ross' event but didn't have any transportation. Despite claiming to have received multiple assurances that a wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus would be provided, a vehicle never arrived to pick him up.

Darris claimed to have sold his own car just to get a ticket to Rick Ross' Car & Bike Show and paid for his own travel and lodging. He also alleges that he reached out to the venue two weeks in advance to give them notice he needed wheelchair-accessible accommodations. Darris maintains that organizers told him they would have a shuttle to take him from the parking lot to Rozay's event.

Darris and his lawyer, John Hoover Esq., claim organizers promised a refund for anyone who didn't get into the event, but they alleged that nobody followed up with them. Darris is suing Rick Ross for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act. He's seeking damages and assurance that Ross' annual event will provide access for people with disabilities in the future.

Rick Ross Gets Backlash for His Car and Bike Show

Although Rick Ross' 2024 Car & Bike Show was a tremendous success, a large number of attendees were not happy with their treatment during the event.

According to Rozay, over 12,000 people attended the event. However, many people complained of waiting five hours or more to get on a shuttle bus to the event. And some people allegedly were turned away from attending the event.

"The fact that you sold tickets but ppl who traveled over 7+ hours couldn’t get in and were turned away! That’s bad business & will never support this AGAIN," wrote one person on Ross' Instagram account for his Bike & Car Show.

Another person commented, "I didn’t get a chance to go inside because of the shuttle services and the extremely long lines, I spent my hard working money and was disappointed."

