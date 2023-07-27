Here Are All the Rappers in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Video Games

In honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, Call of Duty has added a selection of rappers to their list of characters for the fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 video games. One of the rappers just announced on Instagram that they partnered with the fast-food restaurant Jack in the Box for their very own meal. Another one of the chosen artists has confirmed their appearance in the upcoming COD game. Meanwhile, the other handpicked rhymester is currently on the It's All a Blur Tour.

Which Rappers Are in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2?

On Thursday (July 27), Call of Duty announced on Twitter that they have added Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg as playable characters in the fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Nicki Minaj will be making her first appearance in COD while Snoop Dogg is being added to the franchise's games for a second time. Last April, Call of Duty added Snoop Dogg as a playable character in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. To play Snoop Dogg, players had to purchase the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for 2400 COD points.

Snoop Dogg also announced on Instagram at the time that he'd be a part of the game, which can be seen below. Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 will allegedly include 21 Savage as well. In the following tweet below, the video game company teased the 30-year-old rhymer's appearance through a poster of what the new games will feature. Call of Duty has also dropped a trailer for the new video game as well.

Call of Duty Has Added Rappers to Their List of Playable Characters Before

The video game franchise's love for hip-hop is reflected in their pick of rappers for previous games as well. Ice Cube voiced a character named Joseph Bowman in 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Similarly, 50 Cent portrayed a faceless U.S. Navy Seals character in 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 2.

