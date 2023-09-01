Post Malone is feeling himself after losing an incredible 55 pounds by cutting out some bad habits.

Post Malone Reveals the Secret to His Weight Loss

Last month, Post Malone sat down with comedian Joe Rogan for a discussion on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Aug. 8. From touring to his personal life, Posty opened up about what's going in his world.

During the talk, Post revealed he lost 55 pounds. "I was like 240," Post shared. "Now I'm like 185."

"You did it by cutting out soda," Joe said. "A lot of shows."

"Yeah, shows, soda," Post added." Soda's so bad. It's so bad. But I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy. I'll have a Monster Energy. But Celsius is so good, too."

Post Malone mentioned that even though he's cut out soda these days, he'll reward himself sometimes at the end of a good show. "You know what, I had a great show, I'm feeling a little bit naughty," the 28-year-old artist admitted. "I'm gonna have myself coke on ice. So good."

According to Healthline, "You tend to consume more total calories if you drink soda, as liquid sugar doesn’t make you feel full. Sugar-sweetened beverages are associated with weight gain."

Post Malone Shows Off 55-Pound Weight Loss

Over the past few weeks, Post Malone has shared a few images of his more slender frame on Instagram. A bathroom selfie and a performance in Chile give a closer look at his amazing weight loss.

In the before-and-after photos below, there's a noticeable difference from Post's appearance in 2021—the image on the left—compared to his look in 2023—the image on the right. It's apparent Post Malone is on the right track with his health and putting it as priority.

This past April, Post Malone addressed the rumors about his weight loss since the conversation on the internet was leaning toward accusations of drug use. Post denied the talk, and straight up wrote "I'm not doing drugs." He proceeded to inform his fans that performing on stage, removing soda from his diet and eating better all contributed to his new look. Even more important, he made the decision to lose weight to be around for his daughter.

"4/28/2023, Antwerp Belgium! hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol! i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it. goodnight nerds spread love and rock on," he wrote.

Read More: Post Malone Denies Using Drugs After Being Questioned About Weight Loss and Strange Performances

Check out Post Malone's astounding weight loss in photos and watch his interview with Joe Rogan below.

See Before and After Photos of Post Malone's Weight Loss

Post Malone performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Post Malone attends the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 15, 2023 in New York City. Rich Fury/Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame loading...

See New Photos of Post Malone's Weight Loss Transformation

Watch Post Malone Speak on His 55-Pound Weight Loss

Listen to Post Malone's Full Interview on The Joe Rogan Experience