Allen Iverson Reacts to Post Malone’s ‘White Iverson’ Surpassing 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Allen Iverson recently shared a congratulatory message to Post Malone for his breakout hit single "White Iverson" surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Allen Iverson Sends Message to Post Malone for "White Iverson" Accomplishment

On Monday (Aug. 14), Spotify shared a video on YouTube of Post Malone accepting an award for the 2015 single "White Iverson" joining the 1 billion streams club.

"It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I’m just happy to bring joy into anyone’s life when I can," Post Malone says in the video below. "It’s an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. So, thank you."

Allen Iverson is also featured in the video congratulating Post's achievement.

"Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams," Allen Iverson says. "The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post."

Post Malone's "White Iverson"

Post Malone's breakout single "White Iverson" was released eight years ago, in August of 2015. Back in 2017, Post actually met Iverson, the inspiration for the popular track. The song was certified diamond by the RIAA last November.

See video of Post Malone accepting his plaque for "White Iverson" surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify and Bubachuck's reaction below.

Watch Allen Iverson's Reaction to Post Malone's "White Iverson" Surpassing 1 Billion Stream on Spotify