Pop Smoke's February murder remains unsolved as the police fight an uphill battle against a lack of evidence and the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly three full months after the Brooklyn rapper was gunned down in a home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood, his killer remains at large. There have also been very few updates since the flurry of information released shortly after the murder. On Sunday (May 17), TMZ reported that sources within the LAPD tell them the case has been at a standstill due to COVID-19. With the deadly virus sweeping through the U.S. within the last couple of months, police have placed priority on coronavirus-related issues.

XXL has reached out to the LAPD for comment.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was shot in the chest and killed on Feb. 19. during an apparent home invasion. Multiple men broke into the home Pop was staying in at around 4:30 a.m. According to the authorities, at least one of the men was wearing a ski mask and two of them fired numerous shots at the rapper before fleeing. The 20-year-old rhymer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No suspects have been arrested for the crime.

Pop's name will continue to live on through his music. In March, his family revealed plans to release new music from the late drill MC in the coming months.

"Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to work to build Pop's legacy," a statement from his estate read. "In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects."

Last week, it was revealed the rapper's posthumous debut album is set to drop next month.