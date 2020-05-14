Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut Album to Drop Next Month

The release date of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album has been announced.

On Thursday (May 14), Steven Victor, the head of Pop's label Victor Victor Worldwide, announced that Pop's long-awaited LP would be available for streaming and to purchase on June 12. Victor confirmed in an Instagram post this afternoon that the album, which does not have a confirmed title yet, would be dropping next month.

This announcement follows a statement issued by Pop Smoke's team and family earlier this month. At that time, they shared the plans for future releases of the late rapper's music over the next year.

"Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to work to build Pop's legacy," the statement reads. "In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects."

Following his death in February, 50 Cent told Pop's fans via social media that he would be taking the reins in executive producing the album Pop was working on before his untimely death.

"I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him," 50 wrote in an Instagram post back in March. Shortly after promising fans he would aid in the completion of the fellow New York native's album, Fif started recruiting features from Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Drake and more.

The announcement of the release of Pop Smoke's debut album comes a month after his first posthumous single, "How We Move" featuring Dave East, arrived on streaming platforms.

Prior to Pop's passing, he released the second installment of his Meet the Woo mixtape series, Meet the Woo 2. The 13-track project includes features from Quavo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign and more.

While there has yet to be an official tracklist announced and the features expected to appear on the album are not yet known, fans have a little less than a month to prepare for a full-length album from the raspy-voiced rapper.

Victor Victor Worldwide