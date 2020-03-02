Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement on His Death

Pop Smoke's family has released a statement about how they've been dealing with the passing of their loved one.

On Monday (March 2), Pop Smoke's family thanked all of his fans and friends within the hip-hop community for their support in the days after the rapper, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles Calif. two weeks ago.

"The family of Bashar 'Pop Smoke' Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for their support," the statement starts. "Every prayer, call and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend. Brooklyn was the backdrop for all that Bashar loved. It's where he was raised, nurtured and educated prior to the world being introduced to his immense talent as the artist Pop Smoke. We continue to ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times. In accordance with Bashar's wishes, we will be announcing the full details of his foundation soon. 'Shoot for the stars. Aim for the moon.'"

The Jackson Family

The family's update comes not long after Pop's label also issued their own statement about the rising artist. According to his autopsy report, the official cause of death was a gunshot to the torso. He was 20 years old.

Police have yet to publicly identify the suspects in the case, and no one has been arrested thus far. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly still unsure whether or not the rapper was targeted or if he was the victim of a robbery.