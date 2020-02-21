Pop Smoke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

The results of Pop Smoke's autopsy have been revealed.

On Friday (Feb. 21), the Los Angeles County Coroner's office released the results of the late rapper's autopsy. In the report, it's revealed that the official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. The report indicates that he passed away while in the hospital and that his body has since been released to his family.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke was tragically murdered in the early hours of Wednesday (Feb. 19). The latest reports state that four men broke into the home that Smoke was apparently renting in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles just before 5 a.m. and fatally shot the rapper before leaving. No one else was hurt in the break-in and it does not appear that the intruders stole anything from the residence.

The tragic incident is currently being investigated as gang-related, according to a report from local news outlet ABC 7. The report also states that LAPD authorities are also investigating whether the murder was motivated by Smoke's recent arrest for allegedly stealing a Rolls-Royce Wraith that was loaned to him in Los Angeles. Following his arrest and subsequent release for the incident in January 2020, the rapper appeared on Angie Martinez's radio show on New York's Power 105.1 and maintained his innocence.

Pop Smoke was 20 years old. His latest project, Meet the Woo 2, was released just over a week before his passing and made an impressive debut at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 200 in its first week.