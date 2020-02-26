As friends and family prepare for Pop Smoke's final memorial, the late rapper’s murder investigation is still ongoing.

According to a The New York Times report published on Wednesday (Feb. 26), the Los Angeles Police Department is trying to figure out whether Pop Smoke was the victim of a random robbery or if he was targeted, after inadvertently sharing his location on social media.

Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet told the newspaper that some items were stolen during the break-in but there were also standard signs of a robbery that were absent, particularly ransacking. The detective believes that the intruders would have had to journey through the house before they found him, but they didn't ransack the home for valuables along the way.

“There were a couple of items that were taken, but some of the things you would think would be taken weren’t even really looked for,” Captain Tippet said. “So that’s why we’re not really saying that it was a robbery or that he was the intended target.”

Hours before his death the Brooklyn rapper, real name Bashar Jackson, posted several photos on social media of himself holding wads of cash. He also posted a video of a gift bag he had received, which showed the address of the home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles where he was staying at.

“It’s an angle we’re looking at,” Tippet told the paper. “It also extends the pool of people that would have known where he was at and could have targeted him for a variety of reasons.”

Although there were other people inside the residence, Pop Smoke was alone in one section of the home when the intruders broke in and discovered him. He was the only person who was shot and killed in the home. According to an autopsy report released last Friday (Feb. 21), the official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Tippet also added that there was no indication at this point that a rival gang from the East Coast had come to Los Angeles to target him. Additionally, investigators are still looking through surveillance videos from cameras that are located throughout the neighborhood for any clues.