Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at 20

UPDATE:

Pop Smoke's record label, Republic Records, has issued a statement on his death.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pop Smoke has passed away.

According to a report TMZ published Wednesday (Feb. 19), Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in an apparent home invasion in the early hours of the morning. He was purportedly staying in a home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood when multiple men broke in at around 4:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Police Department says as least one of the men was wearing a ski mask and two of them fired numerous shots at the rapper and left him for dead. However, a press conference detailed there are two to six suspects in total. Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was reportedly pronounced dead. He was only 20 years old.

Police have yet to officially identify Pop as the victim and have not confirmed the owner of the home at 2033 Hercules Drive where the incident took place. Authorities are interviewing witnesses and neighbors. LAPD reports there were other people in the home at the time of the shooting. No one has been arrested in the case. Police placed one man in custody, but he was reportedly released after they determined he was not involved. It's also not clear whether or not the rapper knew the alleged shooters.

ABC News' Stephanie Wash says she spoke with "high ranking law enforcement officials" to confirm that Pop Smoke was shot and killed.

During a press conference about the matter conducted by the LAPD on Wednesday morning, Captain Steve Lurie offered more details on the case to the public saying they received a call from the "back East" about a report from someone that a friend of theirs home in Hollywood Hills was being broken into by multiple suspects.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Pop Smoke's camp for comment. The LAPD confirmed that someone was shot and killed in the location and time TMZ specified.

Fox 11 in Los Angeles reports that the home where Pop was staying is registered to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband. The outlet also reports that the house was allegedly used as an AirBnb.

Pop Smoke, who was profiled for Show & Prove in XXL's winter 2019 issue, was quickly rising in the New York City rap scene. Over the past year, the Brooklyn rapper gained plenty of momentum after dropping singles like "Welcome to the Party," "Dior" and "Christopher Walking." Pop Smoke released his latest project, Meet the Woo 2, on Feb. 7.