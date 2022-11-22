YoungBoy Never Broke Again is responding to people making fun of him for painting his fingernails.

Yesterday (Nov. 21), the "I Admit" rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the haters.

"Y'all be playing with the slime, huh?" NBA YoungBoy began in the video. "See, all y'all used to love me. Now, nobody love me. But I think y'all forgot, I ain't never not got no bitches anyway. So, what the problem is? Niggas wanna talk about my nails. I done fucked them up now. Everybody wanna play with the slime, but it's all good. You know I'm a big troll. As long as I ain't no dead troll, nigga. You can talk about my nails all you want. Bitch, I know somebody that wish they could paint they nails right now," he added laughing.

Recently, several prominent rappers have adopted wearing fingernail polish. One of them is Lil Yachty, who launched his own all-gender fingernail polish line called Crete last May. Last July, Kid Cudi went off on fans for criticizing his painted fingernails.

"Turned my comments off on Instagram," Kid Cudi posted on Twitter. "Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off."

Last year, Kodak Black called out Lil Pump for rocking acrylic nails.

See NBA YoungBoy Responding to Critics About His Painted Nails Below