Meek Mill is saying that he's hired a private investigator to look into who's been conducting "cyber attacks" against Black artists and leaders.

Meek Mill Claims He Hired a Private Investigator to Find Out Who's Been Making Destructive Blog Posts About Black Artists

On Monday (March 4), Meek Mill hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that he was hiring a P.I. to look into a very serious matter for him.

"I just hired a private investigator to see to been starting these cyber attacks against black artists and leaders," Meek wrote in the tweet below. "They making blogs post anything that destroys the black house hold and powering everything else down!"

Read More: Meek Mill Posts Photo of Wrecked Vehicle After His Car Accident

Meek Mill Tells DJ Akademiks to "Stop Playing With My Name"

It's unclear what cyber attacks Meek is specifically referring to, but the update comes after Meek became embroiled in a volatile feud with DJ Akademiks last Wednesday (Feb. 28). Meek had hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to issue numerous scathing responses to DJ Akademiks after the blogger claimed the Philadelphia rapper needed to respond to allegations about whether or not he had sex with Diddy.

Ak had gone on his livestream to read through the latest lawsuit filed against Diddy by a producer named Lil Rod. Meek's name is not mentioned in the suit, but in one section, Lil Rod claims Diddy once told him he allegedly had sex with a rapper. The name of the rapper was redacted in the documents, but the person is described at the bottom of one page as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Meek wrote in part, "Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man … who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can’t stop its few groups! lol Get me his addy ima shoot a full production music video in front of his house! lol seriously get me that one in NJ!!!!! He’s an alcoholic with no life talking to kids on a computer… normal kids watch Kai … adin ..Wallo gillie …..you a sick old black man with no life achievements trying to destroy black men because you envy us as me."

Meek concluded by saying no one would ever approach him for "gay activity," and reminded his fans he'd be dropping a new EP called Heathenism. Ak quickly shots and said it was corny Meek relied on a gay rumor to promote new tunes, and the two have been trading shots ever since.

See Meek Mill's tweet about hiring a private investigator below.

See Meek Mill's Tweet About Hiring a Private Investigator

Meek Mill tweet MeekMill/X loading...