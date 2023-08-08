Made in America Festival Canceled and It’s Not Really Clear Why

Jay-Z's annual Made in America Festival has been canceled this year, and it's not really clear why.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), an announcement posted on Made in America Festival's Instagram page unveiled that the two-day music festival held at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia was canceled due to severe circumstances outside of production control. The written statement, which can be seen below, also spoke about Made in America Festival's main objective and how organizers intend to bring the festival back in 2024. The note assured that all ticket holders would get refunded as well.

After the organizers of Made in America Festival dropped the unfortunate news about canceling this year's festival, fans had mixed reactions. Some people stated on Twitter that they weren't happy with the music event being canceled, while others blamed Lizzo, who was set to be a headliner. Because of the current lawsuit made against Lizzo, individuals weren't shocked about the music festival being axed.

Made in America got canceled for 'severe circumstances outside of production control' just a couple of days after the Lizzo accusations came to light... I doubt that's a coincidence." One Twitter user wrote: "

"They canceled Made In America this year?! I wanted to goooooo," a second person tweeted.

This year's Made in America Festival was supposed to be held on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. The lineup included Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke and more.

