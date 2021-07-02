Lil Uzi Vert Confronts Saint Jhn, Allegedly Flashes Gun – Report

Things reportedly went from tense to physical between Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to a report from TMZ on Friday (July 2), SAINt JHN was at Dialogue Cafe in West Hollywood, near Sunset Blvd., around 12 p.m. when he was confronted by Lil Uzi Vert. However, shorter after, the situation escalated and turned into a physical altercation.

The outlet also claims that witnesses are alleging that Lil Uzi flashed the handle of his gun at one point, which caused chaos at the scene as bystanders feared a shooting would transpire.

The origin of the dispute is unclear. Last year, the two rappers collaborated on Saint Jhn's song "High School Reunion, Prom."

Though the incident may have stemmed from a completely unrelated issue, the "Roses" rapper was spotted with Lil Uzi Vert's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, back in March. The two were recorded by The Hollywood Fix inside of what appears to be SAINt's SUV, conversing casually. Their relationship status doesn't appear to be confirmed either.

Four days after SAINt JHN and Brittany were seen together, The Hollywood Fix asked him if was dating her, and he gave no reply.

News of Uzi and Brittany's split first surfaced online four years ago when the former 2016 XXL Freshman simply tweeted, "Single," along with the double-heart emoji.

Lil Uzi Vert is currently dating JT of the City Girls and was recently spotted with the Miami-bred rapper at the 2021 BET Awards. According to JT's appearance on internet personality Justin Laboy's Respectfully show, the two began seeing each other prior to her release from prison. The Quality Control Music artist said she was at a half-way house at the time and had not received her freedom entirely. She also revealed that Uzi gave her $30,000 on their first date.

XXL has reach out to reps for both Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff - West Hollywood Station for a comment.