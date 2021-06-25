Lil Uzi Vert Features on Country Singer’s New Song – Listen

Lil Uzi Vert is switching things up and is diving into country music.

On Friday (June 25), country music artist Kidd G dropped a new song called "Teenage Dream 2" and the track contains an Auto-Tune-laden verse from Uzi Vert.

"I said roll, roll, roll with me (With me), yeah/I said go, go, go with me (With me)/You don't need a green light (No)/Smiling through my pain because they know my teeth white (Yeah)/In your bed you all alone and you can't sleep right (Aye)/You ain't do nobody else so you is ring tied (Yeah)/I love you so I keep you gleaned just like my Jeep right (Yeah)," the Philadelphia rapper rhymes.

"Woah, woah, oh (Woah, woah)/I said you were so important, I treat you just like my very first," Uzi continues. "Lambo (Lamb) I know (I know) that you would rather be at home (At home)/Sitting there all alone/I answer every time you got to call my phone (Hello?)/Maybe it is lust/But I love you like my very first drug (Oh)/(Like my very first drug)."

Although Lil Uzi is appearing on a number of artists' songs as of late, like Tyler, The Creator's "Juggernaut" and Internet Money's "His & Hers," he hasn't dropped a joint of his own in some time. The former 2016 XXL Freshman's last releases were in 2020, which includes his Eternal Atake album, Eternal Atake Deluxe and his joint effort with Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Check out Kidd G and Lil Uzi Vert's "Teenage Dream 2" below.