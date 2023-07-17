Lil Tjay Appears to Shade Gunna While Celebrating Success of New Album

Lil Tjay is appearing to shade Gunna while celebrating his new 222 album in a social media post.

Lil Tjay Appears to Shade Gunna on Instagram

On Sunday (July 16), Lil Tjay shared an Instagram Story post of a screenshot of the Apple Music ranking for albums below. The screenshot shows the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's 222 album in the No. 4 spot, right behind Gunna's A Gift & A Curse album, which dropped on June 16. However, Tjay added a huge thinking emoji over Gunna's face on his album cover, which you can see in the post below.

Lil Tjay's New 222 Album

On Friday (July 14), Lil Tjay put out his latest LP, 222. The 15-song album contains guest appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, The Kid Laroi and more. The project serves as the follow-up to Tjay's 2021 Destined 2 Win album and is Tjay's first full-length project since he was shot last summer during an attempted robbery.

Gunna Continues to Get Pushback From Peers

Gunna continues to get backlash from his peers after facing snitching allegations for making a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last December. Despite being a polarizing figure, Gunna's return to music has gone well so far. He recently notched his first top 10 Billboard Hot 100 chart single as a solo artist with the A Gift & A Curse single "F*kumean." On Monday (July 17), he announced his first shows since being released from jail.

See Lil Tjay's Instagram Post Appearing to Throw Shade at Gunna Below