Lil Durk’s Prison Call With Ye Includes Updates on Bully Album, Lazer Dim 700 and Dave Blunts

Lil Durk talks to Ye in the incarcerated rapper's latest call from prison and gets updates on Ye's Bully album, Lazer Dim 700 and Dave Blunts.

Lil Durk and Ye Link on Prison Call

On March 7, Ye shared a video of himself on the line with Lil Durk in a rare call from prison. During the chat, Durkio reveals he is doing well, considering the circumstances, and is partly passing the time by regaling inmates with stories about his worldwide travels. Ye is eager to relay his latest endeavors, telling the Only The Family rapper about plans for a movie and a recent conversation with Diddy. Ye also provided Durk with a Bully album update.

"I chopped up this whole new album myself," Ye reveals in the video below. "And I'm having the music played live and just finding...You know that artist Lazer Dim [700]? I just got put on to him but his beats, they, you know...I connected with Dave Blunt and he was just talking about these are the underground beats, and just explained it to me the way everybody approach their beats."

Lazer Dim 700 is a budding rapper from the small town of Cordele, Ga., who has been building a buzz for his unorthodox rapping style and lo-fi production. Dave Blunts has also made headlines recently. The rapper-internet personality from Iowa has been going viral partially for his music and partially because of his size and heath issues.

Ye has been teasing his Bully album since last September. The new solo LP is scheduled to be released on June 15.

Lil Durk Awaits Trial

This is one of the first times fans have heard from Durk since he was arrested for murder-for-hire last October. Durk is being accused of paying five men to kill Quando Rondo in August of 2022. The murder attempt, which took place at a Beverly Hills, Calif., gas station, ended up taking the life of Quando Rondo's cousin. Durk has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting his trial, which is set to begin this October.

Check out Lil Durk chopping it up with Ye below.

Watch Ye Talk to Lil Durk From Prison