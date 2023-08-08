Lil Baby Starts a New Label and Signs Rylo Rodriguez Again

Lil Baby recently started a new label and has signed Rylo Rodriguez again.

Lil Baby's New Label Signs Deal With Capitol Music Group and Motown Records.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Lil Baby solidified a partnership with Capitol Music Group and Motown Records through his new record label called Glass Window Entertainment, XXL has confirmed. The first musician they've signed is Rylo Rodriguez, who inked a deal with Baby's record label 4 Pockets Full (4PF) and Virgin Music in February of 2020. 4PF has now switched names to Glass Window Entertainment. DJ Akademiks posted a video of the business venture between the two rappers via Instagram on Aug. 5, which can be seen below. The short snippet shows Lil Baby signing a contract and handing it off to Rylo Rodriguez as a round of applause permeates the room. According to a source close to the Atlanta rapper, it is rumored to be a multi-million deal.

Capitol Music Group Honcho and Lil Baby Speak About New Partnership and Signing Rylo Rodriguez

Capitol Music Group's Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer expressed how elated she was to work alongside Rylo Rodriguez and Lil Baby in an official statement.

"We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records," Michelle Jubelirer stated. “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

Lil Baby mirrored Michelle's sentiment and added how grateful he is to team up with the two record labels. The rapper also alluded that this new agreement is Rylo's big break.

"I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform," Lil Baby said. "It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get! Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!"

Lil Baby discovered Rylo Rodriguez in 2018. The rapper stated in an interview with XXL in June of 2021 that Rylo is on the rise because he embodies some of his qualities.

Watch Rylo Rodriguez Sign to Lil Baby's New Label