Lil Baby and His Lawyers Fight Back Against Arrest Rumor and Murder Blame From Cops

Lil Baby and his attorneys are calling cap on rumors the rapper has been arrested and is to blame for the deaths of two teenagers.

Lil Baby Speaks on Arrest Rumors

On Thursday night (Feb. 27), speculation began to spread online that the Quality Control rapper was in federal custody. Baby shot down the rumor in a statement on his Instagram Story.

"Thanks for all the concerns," he posted. "Please don't be misinformed by fake news. I'm overly good."

The arrest rumor came on the heels of Lil Baby being called out by the Atlanta Police Department during a press conference on Wednesday (Feb. 26). The APD insisted the rapper shooting a music video in a "rival gang stronghold" started a gang war that resulted in the deaths of two 13-year-old boys in July of 2024.

"This team will work relentlessly to hold you and the persons you are affiliated with responsible," Major Ralph Woolfolk told the press in reference to the rapper.

Lil Baby's Attorney Responds to Atlanta Police Department

Lil Baby's attorney, Drew Findling, addressed the APD's comments in a statement released to XXL on Thursday night.

"The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones [Lil Baby] was complete and total nonsense," the statement reads. "To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual."

"Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful," Findling continues. "Dominique is devastated about the situation because those children came from the same neighborhood he did and he will continue to build up his

community in any way he can."

After releasing his chart-topping WHAM album in January, Lil Baby is currently prepping his WHAM World Tour, which starts in June.

