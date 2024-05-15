Three People Shot at Lil Baby Music Video Shoot in Atlanta – Report

A Lil Baby music video shoot in Atlanta was reportedly interrupted by gunfire leaving three people with injuries.

Shooting at Lil Baby Music Video Shoot

On Tuesday (May 14), a drive-by shooting occurred in Northwest Atlanta near the Hidden Village Apartments on Verbena St. According to local outlet 11Alive News, the shooting took place at the scene of a Lil Baby video shoot. The Atlanta Police Department has released the following statement about the shooting:

"On May 14th, 2024, at approximately 4:50PM, officers responded to 2179 Verbena Street NW in reference to several persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and a 27-year-old male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the back. Both of the males were alert, conscious, and breathing, and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

"Officers later located a 23-year-old male, who had been self-transported to the hospital, with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. That male was alert, conscious, and breathing and was being attended to by medical personnel. Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident occurred during a video shoot. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation is ongoing."

Fan-captured video, which can be seen below, shows Lil Baby and his team pulling up to the shoot prior to gunfire erupting.

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team and the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

Lil Baby Preps New Album

Lil Baby recording a new music video is another sign that he is hard at work on his upcoming album, the follow-up to 2022's It's Only Me. Last December, he confirmed he was finishing up the highly anticipated project. He has since released the single "Crazy."

See 11Alive News' reporting on the shooting at Lil Baby's music video shoot below.

Watch 11Alive News Coverage of Northwest Atlanta Shooting

Watch Lil Baby at Video Shoot Before Gunfire Erupted