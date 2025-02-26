Atlanta Police Department Insists Lil Baby’s ‘Cowardly Acts’ Caused Two Teenagers to Be Murdered – Report

Lil Baby is reportedly being called out by the Atlanta Police Department, who are insisting the rapper's actions led to the deaths of two teenagers.

Lil Baby Linked to Murders by Atlanta Police Department

During a press conference on Wednesday (Feb. 26), the Atlanta PD announced seven arrests had been made in connection to the killings of 13-year-olds Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, who were shot and killed at a birthday party last July. Major Ralph Woolfolk stated the shootings were part of a gang war that started with a shooting at Lil Baby's music video shoot last May, where three people were injured.

"Lamon Freeman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life," Woolfolk says around the 11:44 timestamp of the video below. "Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults. And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been."

Local Atlanta news station WSB-TV confirmed Woolfolk was referring to Lil Baby by obtaining arrest warrants.

Woolfolk says following the music video shooting, multiple shootings and homicides took place that seemed to be retaliatory. The teens' murders were the result of an unnamed Lil Baby rival calling in the hit from prison.

"You know who you are. This team will work relentlessly to hold you and the persons you are affiliated with responsible," Woolfolk adds, referring to the rapper.

On May 14, 2024, a drive-by shooting occurred in Northwest Atlanta near the Hidden Village Apartments on Verbena St. where Lil Baby was shooting a music video. Three males in their 20s sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fan-captured video showed Lil Baby and his team pulling up to the shoot prior to gunfire erupting.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, Lil Baby's team and attorney for comment.

Check out the Atlanta Police Department's press conference below.

Watch the Atlanta Police Department Insist Lil Baby's Actions Led to Two Teenagers' Murders