Kevin Gates, PlaqueBoyMax, Saba and No ID and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Spring is officially here and so are new tunes. This week, a shameless rapper from Louisiana drops a sequel, a streamer-rapper puts out his debut EP, a Chicago rapper and veteran beatmaker unveil songs from their private stash and more.

Kevin Gates Drops I'm Him 2 Mixtape

Kevin Gates is back with his first project release of 2025. The Louisiana rapper delivers I'm Him 2, the sequel to his 2019 album. IH2 features 11 songs, including the previously released single "Big Bruddah (Don't Be Mad)." Gates does most of the heavy lifting on the project, which features one guest appearance from Lingo on "Therapy Session."

PlaqueBoyMax Shares 5$tar Sessions: London EP

PlaqueBoyMax has quickly become one of the most popular streamers in the game and he has parlayed that into a budding rap career. With momentum on his side, PBM drops his debut EP 5$tar Sessions: London. Recorded entirely during a recent trip to the U.K., the five-song extended play finds Max tapping in with artists from across The Pond, including Nemzzz, Skepta, Lancey Foux, YT and Len.

Saba and No ID Drop From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID Album

It's been a minute since fans got a new album from Saba. The Chicago rapper ends the drought with a new collab project with veteran producer No ID titled From The Private Collection of Saba and No ID. The project boasts 15 songs. BJ The Chicago Kid, Kelly Rowland, Raphael Saadiq and others make guest appearances.

Check out all the new projects this week from Money Man, Scorey and more below.