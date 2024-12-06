Kendrick Lamar Locks in Another Stadium Tour Date in Toronto Where His Biggest Rival Drake Lives

Kendrick Lamar will be performing not one but two stadium tour dates in his rival Drake's hometown of Toronto.

Kendrick Lamar to Perform Twice in Enemy Territory

On Thursday (Dec. 5), Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced they are adding several more dates to the Grand National Tour. Initially slated to go for 19 shows starting next April, Dot has added two more shows in his hometown of Los Angeles and an additional performance in Drake's Toronto hometown. Kendrick will now perform back-to-back dates at the Rogers Centre in T Dot on June 12, 2025, and June 13, 2025. Maybe there's a stop at New Ho King in K-Dot's future.

Kendrick first announced the Grand National Tour in promotion of his new GNX album on Tuesday (Dec. 3), revealing he and SZA will be performing at multiple stadium venues across North America including Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and more. The tour will begin on April 19 and run through June 18 where it will close out in Washington D.C.

Drake is also heading on tour in 2025. Drizzy will be headlining the Anita Max Win Tour with nine shows in Australia and New Zealand beginning on Feb. 9, 2025, which is the same day Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Read More: See All the Rappers Touring in 2025

Hopefully, things work out better for Kendrick Lamar in Canada than they did for Rick Ross. During the height of his beef with Drake over the summer, Rozay and his crew were attacked by an angry mob in Vancouver following his performance at the Ignite Music Festival. The Miami rapper downplayed the incident.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's new tour dates announcement below.

See Kendrick Lamar Revealing He Will Be Performing Twice in Toronto on Tour