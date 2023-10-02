Kanye West Goes on Wild Rant About Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor in Leaked Documentary Video

Kanye West Goes on Wild Rant About Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor in Leaked Documentary Video

chainsnatcherstv/Twitter/Brett Carlsen/Momodu Mansaray/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (3)

Documentary video of Kanye West going on a wild rant about Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor has leaked.

Kanye West's Goes Off on Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor

On Sunday (Oct. 1), multiple clips from a purported Kanye West documentary leaked online. In one clip, Ye is in the middle of a wild rant during a photoshoot where he goes off about regretting giving music to the likes of Nas, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

"It ain't gon' be in this situation. It's gon' be a 'get me out this G.O.O.D. Music s**t now,'" Ye tells someone on a phone call in the video below. "And Scooter, it ain't gone be no I'm still putting my name on it s**t. I need to get rid of G.O.O.D. Music because I'm great. Guess what? Good is the enemy of great."

"What the f**k I'm doing giving ["Gonna Love Me"] to Teyana?" he continued. "What the f**k I'm doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the f**k I'm doing, bro? That s**t was three [My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy]'s that I gave away. 'Cop Shot the Kid,' Nas rapping all offbeat on it. Don't even want to shoot a video. Then shoot the video [and] don't even tell me. These muthaf**kas don't appreciate me. All these muthaf**kas is trying to use me. I'm the greatest muthaf**kin artist living and I can do everything."

Kanye seems to be referencing the time in 2018 when he released several albums from artists on his G.O.O.D. Music roster in back-to-back weeks, including the solo album Ye.

Read More: Here’s What We Know About Kanye West’s New Album

Kanye West Calls Cardi B an Industry Plant in Second Leaked Video

The video of Kanye's rant comes after another video of him calling Cardi B an industry plant also leaked.

"Cardi B is a plant by the illuminati," Kanye casually says during a phone call in the clip. "She don't write her own raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible. And then makes songs like 'f**k 'em and then get some money,'" Ye adds, referencing Cardi's verse on G-Eazy's "No Limit (Remix)." She literally replaced Nicki Minaj. Purposedly, they put her there."

Cardi B has since responded to the claim. It is unclear who is leaking the Kanye videos. They are purported to be from a documentary filmed in 2018.

Read More: Kanye West and Dr. Dre's Jesus Is King 2 Album Leaks

See Kanye West going off about G.O.O.D. Music artists, Adidas and more below.

Watch Kanye West's Scathing Rant About Nas, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor and More

See Rappers' Most Wildest Insults They've Said During Beefs

Filed Under: Kanye West, Nas, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top