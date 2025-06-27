Ye and King Combs Cook Up a Collab Project in Support of Diddy and It Features a Song With North West

As Diddy edges closer to learning his fate in his sex crimes trial, his son, King Combs, and Ye have released a collab project in support of the embattled media mogul that features North West.

King Combs and Ye Release Never Stop Project

On Friday (June 27), Ye and Puff's son dropped the surprise project, Never Stop, on very short notice. Yeezy, who has been a staunch supporter of Diddy, announced the offering a couple of hours before its release. The title is a reference to Diddy's famous "can't stop, won't stop" quip. The project contains seven songs, which are all produced by Ye. The intro track is "Lonely Road" featuring North West, which was originally released in March as "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine."

"Surrounded by fake friends I don't even like/When you see me shining then you see the light," North raps. "When you see me shining, then you see the light/Everything they wrote it ain't even right."

The release also includes a dedication to King Combs' late mother, Kim Porter, called "Kim."

King Combs Defends His Father on "Diddy Free" Song

In addition, there's an ode to Puff titled "Diddy Free." On the track, King defiantly stands up for his father.

"Ni**as ain't going to sleep ’til we see Diddy free," several people chant on the chorus.

"When sh*t get sus they try to play the victim/Outspoken, I ain't keeping sh*t in/Ws in the chat, a ni**a winning," King raps on the Ye-produced track. "F**k the world, critics and the witness/Feds cleaning trying to dirt the image/Sitting ni**as down, I stood on business."

Check out King Combs and Ye's new collab project below.

King Combs and Ye's Never Stop Tracklist

1. "Lonely Road" featuring North West and Jasmine Williams

2. "Kim"

3. "People Like Me"

4. "Diddy Free"

5. "Repeat Me"

6. "The List"

7. "Souls Outro"

Stream King Combs and Ye's Never Stop Project

