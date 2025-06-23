Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Pops Out in Edible Candy Lingerie, Social Media Sounds Off Over the Wild Fit

Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads during a recent outing with Yeezy by wearing lingerie made completely out of candy.

Bianca Steps Out in Candy Lingerie

On June 21, Ye and Bi were spotted leaving a studio session in New York City. In the photos, which can be seen below, the couple comes out of a building and walks toward their awaiting Maybach. Bianca is wearing skimpy lingerie that is made out of hard candy, with no beach or bedroom in sight. Oppositely, Ye is wearing an oversized hoodie and, pants and boots. After sitting in the car, the couple returns to the building hand-in-hand.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

People React to Bianca Censori's Latest Jaw-Dropping Outfit

People have been weighing in on Bianca's latest head-turning fit. 50 Cent offered his two cents in a since-deleted post.

"Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city named," Fif commented on Instagram. "LOL is she gonna be a victim later, this look like free wiill to me. Anyway it was really hot today."

50 Cent reacts to Bianca Censori's edible bikini. 50Cent/Instagram loading...

"This might be a hot take, but Bianca Censori is a predator because she constantly exposes herself to the public and I don't know how it goes unchecked," an X user posted.

Is she aware clothing exists?" another person questioned.

Bianca popping out half-naked with Ye is nothing new. The couple has been spotted several times over the past couple of years with Bianca wearing outfits that could be deemed indecent. Back in February, she posed nude next to Ye on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. She did not face any charges for the stunt due to it being a private event.

Check out photos of Bianca Censori wearing lingerie made out of candy and reactions below.

See Reactions to Bianca Censori Wearing Edible Lingerie in Public

See Pictures of Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Wearing a Candy Bikini in Public