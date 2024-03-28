Kanye West Blatantly Ignored Diddy at Rolling Loud – Report

Kanye West reportedly had no interest in chatting with Diddy at Rolling Loud L.A. a couple of weeks ago.

Ye Curves Diddy?

On Thursday (March 28), TMZ published a report revealing Ye curved Puff at the annual showcase earlier this month. According to the celebrity news site, Diddy wanted to chop it up with Kanye, but Ye wasn't feeling the idea whatsoever. So much that it didn't happen.

Sources told the outlet that the Bad Boy Entertainment head honcho was hanging out backstage at Rolling Loud earlier this month with his entourage to check out Kanye's performance. He was even seen in videos watching Ye's performance with his son, Justin Combs. Diddy also reportedly told people close to him that he wanted to speak to Ye personally. But as for Kanye, when the idea of meeting with Diddy was brought to his attention, Ye apparently avoided the meetup altogether.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kanye for a comment.

Kanye West and Diddy Feud Over Ye's "White Lives Matter" Shirts

The reason behind Kanye dodging a conversation with Diddy wasn't disclosed. However, back in 2022, Ye and Puff did have a bit of a feud after Puff publicly expressed his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts, which were worn at Kanye's YZY SZN 9 show.

Kanye West Calls Out Diddy and Shares Texts Between Them

Kanye later declared a war against Diddy, later sharing text conversations between them on social media.

"I didn't like our convo," one of Ye's texts read in part. "I'm selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money. Never call me with no bullshit like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody that got on that tee is me."

Ye offered a harsh response to Diddy's request, calling him a "fed."

News of Kanye avoiding an interaction with Diddy, who is at the center of many headlines and conversations at the moment, comes after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the feds earlier this week. The raid was reportedly in connection to sex trafficking allegations.

Check out a photo of Diddy and his son watching Ye's Rolling Loud set below.

See Diddy Supporting Kanye at Rolling Loud