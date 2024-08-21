Joe Budden Clears Up Rumors About Drake’s UMG Licensing Deal

Joe Budden aims to clear up some rumors about Drake's UMG licensing deal, including that a licensing deal means unlimited freedom and that Drake has free reign to do whatever he feels creatively with his music.

Joe Budden Debunks Rumor That Drake's Deal Means Freedom

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), Joe Budden responded to bloggers and Drake fans who were commenting on the recent news that Drizzy's ongoing licensing deal with Universal Music Group meant The Boy had unlimited creative freedom.

"I wanna let the audience and anybody listening know that that is one of the biggest myths that the music industry is pushing upon naive and ignorant people today, that a licensing deal means freedom," Budden began in the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. "Listen to Joe Budden even if you don't trust me, it does not. A licensing deal does not mean you have freedom to do whatever the f**k you want. Actually, it means the exact opposite. It means, 'You keep it.' That's the label telling you that they don't wanna be liable for none of your sh*t no way. You keep it. That's not where the value is. We're just gonna share in this license. And for us to agree to do that, here's what you have to agree to do and most of the artists cave. That's the negotiating table."

In closing, Budden said artists are being tricked into licensing deals, thinking it means unlimited freedom.

"I just think a lot of artists and creators are being fooled with the new word tricks," Budden concluded.

Joe Budden Often Criticizes Drake

Budden's advice when it comes to Drake should likely be taken with a grain of salt considering the podcast host has a longstanding feud with the Toronto rap star. Drizzy and Joe have previously traded shots on songs like “4PM in Calabasas,” “Making a Murderer Pt. 1" and more. Drake most recently came for Budden after the latter criticized Aubrey's album For All the Dogs, and in June, Budden claimed partial responsibility for taking Drake down a notch over the years.

"I don’t think any one man takes down Drake. I think I passed the baton to Pusha. I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick. And the job is done now," Budden said during a conversation on X Spaces at the time.

Watch Joe Budden speak on Drizzy's UMG deal below.

