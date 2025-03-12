Jay-Z’s Rape Accuser Admits He Did Not Rape Her in Interview With Private Investigators

Jay-Z's anonymous rape accuser admits the rapper did not rape her in a new interview with private investigators.

Jay-Z Accuser Walks Back Claims

On Wednesday (March 12), ABC News shared audio of Jane Doe speaking with private investigators in February. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Doe now claims Jay-Z was present during the incident in 2000 but had nothing to do with her alleged sexual assault. She also claims attorney Tony Buzbee is the person who convinced her to pursue claims against Jay-Z. The recording was reportedly made days after Doe's lawsuit was dropped.

Buzbee has fired back at the claims. He shared a voice memo with ABC, where Doe denies blaming him for pushing her to sue Hov. He has also released the following statement to XXL: "I spoke to Jane Doe immediately after being contacted by ABC. Her position is very clear and has never changed. The tape is a fabrication. The investigators tormented and harassed and tricked that poor woman and took what she said out of context and secretly recorded her. She stands by her claim that Jay-Z was there at the party and that [he] assaulted her. She has never wavered on that point, not once."

Jay-Z's Rape Suit Saga

Doe added Jay-Z to an amended Diddy rape lawsuit last November, claiming she was raped by Diddy and Jay-Z when she was 13 years old during an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Jay vehemently denied the claims and called the suit a money grab on behalf of Doe and Buzbee, who has filed over 20 lawsuits on behalf of Diddy accusers.

The lawsuit was dropped last month after multiple holes were poked in Doe's account of the alleged events. Jay-Z has since sued Jane Doe and Buzbee for making false claims. Despite dropping the lawsuit, Doe has maintained her original story in court documents.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Check out Jane Doe telling a private investigator that Jay-Z did not rape her below.

Listen to Jane Doe Deny Jay-Z Raped Her