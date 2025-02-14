Jay-Z and Diddy Earn Legal Victory After Rape Lawsuit Dismissed

A lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe last year accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of rape has been dismissed.

Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Diddy Dropped

Attorney Tony Buzbee has dropped a rape lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, which was filed by a Jane Doe in civil court last year. On Friday (Feb. 14), Buzbee filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal in the United States District Court Southern District of New York, citing the action was voluntarily dismissed with prejudice by plaintiff Jane Doe.

The accuser claimed that in 2000, when she was 13, she was raped by Jay-Z and Diddy at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Jane Doe initially filed the lawsuit against Diddy last October, then refiled in December of 2024 with new information claiming sexual assault by Hov. Last December, she did a tell-all interview with NBC News about her claims and acknowledged she made mistakes in her story.

The lawsuit sparked a legal war between Buzbee and Jay-Z over the last few months. Hov sued Tony Buzbee for extortion prior to the rape lawsuit being filed last year. Buzbee accused Jay of paying former clients to sue the lawyer.

While the lawsuit being dropped is a win for both rappers, Diddy remains behind bars in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he awaits trial for sex crimes.

Roc Nation has released a statement from Jay-Z following the dismissal:

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.

This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.

The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.— Shawn Carter"

Diddy's team has also provided this statement to XXL:

“Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts. For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law.”

Tony Buzbee had no comment on the matter.

See the Lawsuit Dismissal and Jay-Z's Statement