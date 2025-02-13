Jay-Z Album Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt, is among the projects that will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Reasonable Doubt Inducted Into Grammy Hall of Fame

On Thursday (Feb. 13), The Recording Academy announced that eight albums and five singles will be inducted into this year's Grammy Hall of Fame class, including Hov's classic debut Reasonable Doubt. It is the only hip-hop album or single in the class, which includes Luther Vandross' 1981 album Never Too Much, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine's 1985 hit "Conga," Santana's 1999 album Supernatural and more.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement about the selections:

"It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees. Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

Released in 1996, Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album featured guest appearances from The Notorious B.I.G, Memphis Bleek, Mary J. Blige and more. Though it didn't do crazy numbers out the gate, it is often lauded as Hov's finest release and has since reached platinum status.

The inductees will be honored at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Other Rap Releases in the Grammy Hall of Fame

Jay-Z joins a growing list of rappers whose albums and singles have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Other hip-hop entries include Dr. Dre's The Chronic, De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising, Public Enemy's "Fight the Power," Beastie Boys' License to Ill, A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory, Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Sugarhill Gang's "Rappers Delight" and more.

There are currently 1,165 inducted recordings.

Listen to Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt below.

