Jake Paul Wants to Fight 6ix9ine, Says Tekashi ‘Deserves to Get His Ass Beat’

Jake Paul wants his next opponent in the ring to be 6ix9ine, but Tekashi doesn't look like he's game for it.

During a Q&A on Jake's Instagram Story this afternoon (May 18), someone asked the YouTube star if he wants to fight the Brooklyn rapper. The social media influencer didn't hold back when explaining why he'd like to face-off with Tekashi.

"I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected but honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out," Jake Paul shares.

Shortly after, 6ix9ine made his way to IG to respond to Jake's challenge.

"I think he's on steroids like his security guard who passed away," Tekashi says.

Jake Paul also doubled back on his potential fight against The Game, poking fun at the Compton rapper's age while also mentioning 32-year-old UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

When asked if he's going to fight Game, Jake types, "No I don't assault grandpa's like McGregor."

The fan inquiring about Jake Paul squaring up with The Game stems from the Born 2 Rap rhymer tweeting both Jake and his brother Logan Paul so they can meet up outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to fight. The matchup would presumably be low-key as Game mentioned that neither gloves nor money is necessary.

Whether or not Jake is joking and the fight will actually happen is unclear. It's also uncertain if the Paul brother will actually duke it out in the ring with Tekashi, who has trolled and taunted numerous rappers—both alive and deceased—prior to his incarceration and after his release.

Most recently, 6ix9ine mocked Lil Reese who was involved in a shooting in Chicago on May 15 and was reportedly grazed in the eye by a bullet.

If Jake Paul and 6ix9ine were to fight in the ring, who's taking home the victory?

